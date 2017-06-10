Hemp oil supplier changes Kansas formulation after seizure

Published:
Hemp plant (KSN File Photo)

MISSION, Kan. (AP) – The owner of a Missouri hemp oil supplier says he’s making a special product line for Kansas after police seized the supply of a retailer because it contained trace amounts of the high-inducing agent in marijuana.

The Kansas City Star reports that CBD American Shaman owner Vince Sanders says he hopes the move will appease law enforcement.

Industrial hemp and marijuana for recreational use both come from the cannabis sativa plant, but from different genetic varieties.

Sanders says he tests his products to ensure they contain no more than 0.3 percent THC, which is a fraction of the amount contained in recreational marijuana. He believes that makes the products legal. But police in Mission, Kansas, disagreed and seized his product last month from a store called Into the Mystic.

