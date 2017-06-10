Anti-Sharia protests, pro-Muslim counter protests, happen across America

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From New York City to Seattle, anti-Sharia demonstrations and pro-Muslim counter protests have been happening across the country today in about two dozen cities.

A small group of demonstrators gathered to protest in Wichita today. They gathered downtown in front of the Sedgwick County courthouse to protest Sharia law – a group of principles that govern the moral and religious lives of Muslims.

Demonstrators at today’s march say they aren’t anti-Muslim, but they are against a religious law that they say goes against basic human rights.

“We decided to come here because we want to march against Sharia law – we don’t want our constitutional rights infringed on and we believe that Sharia law will,” said Melissa Stout, the organizer of the downtown demonstration. “We are not against Muslims, we are just against Sharia law.”