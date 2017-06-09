Woman injured in overnight drive-by shooting

KSNW-TV Published:
KSN File Photo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 57-year-old woman is recovering after she was struck by a bullet in an overnight shooting.

Wichita Police tell KSN that seven people, ranging in age from 3 to 57 were in a home in the 2900 block of E. Ellen around 12:10 a.m. Friday morning when the home was hit multiple times by gunfire.

The woman was hit in the mid-section and taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening according to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department.

“There are no suspects, there are no motives to this,” said Woodrow. “It is not gang-affiliated that we know of so we are looking for the community’s help in obtaining some suspect information.”

If you were in the area around midnight, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s