Woman injured in overnight drive-by shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 57-year-old woman is recovering after she was struck by a bullet in an overnight shooting.

Wichita Police tell KSN that seven people, ranging in age from 3 to 57 were in a home in the 2900 block of E. Ellen around 12:10 a.m. Friday morning when the home was hit multiple times by gunfire.

The woman was hit in the mid-section and taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening according to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department.

“There are no suspects, there are no motives to this,” said Woodrow. “It is not gang-affiliated that we know of so we are looking for the community’s help in obtaining some suspect information.”

If you were in the area around midnight, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.