Warm temps, dry and windy conditions help Kansas wheat crop

By Published:

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – The warm temperatures along with windy and dry conditions will likely ramp up the Kansas wheat harvest this weekend.

Not much says Kansas like the sound of a combine, the blade moving through the ripened crop and the view from behind the wheel.

“I can’t think of anything better in the world,” said Josh Patterson.

Josh Patterson is a fifth generation farmer near Valley Center. He said harvest season is the best season.

“I just love being in the combine because you know finally everything that we have worked for, you know, we finally get to reap the benefits of it,” Patterson said.

Friday’s warm temperatures along with the weekend’s forecasted heat means a lot of farmers will be hopping on their combines.

“Luckily here in our part of the world, you know, low 90s is good for us because it will dry it out faster and we can get into the fields sooner, so we can get our double crop beans put in,” Patterson said.

While many people may dislike a Kansas breeze, Patterson said the windy conditions are welcome around harvest time.

“You know, heat and wind are a good thing when you’re trying to get wheat ripened,” he said.

Patterson said the real magic happens when there’s warm temps, low humidity and a nice breeze. He said when all of those elements come together, farmers can officially begin harvesting.

“It’s the best feeling,” he said.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s