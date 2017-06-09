Victim, suspect shot during attempted robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A suspect and victim are both in the hospital after an attempted robbery lead to a shooting late Friday.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m., at Ruben’s Mexican Restaurant. That’s in the 900 block of West Douglas.

When police arrived, they found a 58-year-old employee who had been shot.

The employee says a 28-year-old man entered the business and demanded money.

This lead to a shooting, where police say the employee was able to return fire. After being struck, the suspect left.

A short time later, officers were called out to another shooting in the 1000 block of East 8th Street North.

There, police say they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot would who matched the description of of the robbery suspect.

Both victim and suspect were taken to the hospital. At last check, WPD says the victim remains in critical condition while the suspect is in serious condition.

Police say the suspect will be interviewed and booked when he is released from the hospital.

