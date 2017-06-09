Riverfest wraps up Saturday with fireworks finale

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Riverfest will wrap up this weekend.

A plethora of activities is scheduled for the festival finale weekend. Some of the more popular events this weekend include four major concerts, a fireworks finale, a car show, a craft show, great river events, family activities, contests and competitions.

Friday, June 9 events:

Blacktop Nationals judged and non-judged car and motorcycle show, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Century II Expo Hall sponsored by Midwest Ford Dealers

Ford Display and Dyno Drag, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Century II Expo Hall

Demo Skate Shop Exhibition, 5-7 p.m., Douglas Avenue

Koch Presents Common: opening acts begin at 5 p.m., Common takes the stage at 9:15 p.m., Kennedy Plaza Stage

Randy Newman, 9 p.m. and Marcia Ball, 7:30 p.m., RedGuard Stage

Kansas Lottery – Get Your Tickets and Win, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Century II Food Court

Saturday, June 10 events:

Riverfest Rowing Stake race, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ralph Wultz Riverside Tennis Center, 551 Nims St., presented by Wichita Rowing Association

Riverfest Softball Tournament Co-ed Slow Pitch, 9 a.m., Westside Athletic Field – 571 N. McLean Blvd, presented by City of Wichita

Blacktop Nationals judged and non-judged car and motorcycle show, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Century II Expo Hall sponsored by Midwest Ford Dealers

Ford Display and Dyno Drag, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Century II Expo Hall

Craftapalooza Vintage Market, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Century II Exhibition Hall

Kansas Lottery – Get Your Tickets and Win, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Century II Food Court

Hope in the Valley Horse Rides, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Cox Kids Corner

Riverfest Kickball Tournament at 11 a.m., Westside Athletic Field – 571 N. McLean Blvd, presented by City of Wichita, Wichita Eagle and Alt 107.3

I Bike ICT Tours: Murals and Public Art, 11 a.m. to noon, Bike Valet at Ackerman’s Backyard, sponsored by KMUW

Human Foosball: Prelims and Finals, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Ackerman’s Backyard, sponsored by Chilton Billiards and Spas

Riverfest Pedal Parade, noon to 1 p.m., RedGuard Stage

Speedy Cash Golden Ticket, Noon-8 p.m., south of the Century II Food Court

Canoe Races, 2 p.m., Ralph Wultz Riverside Tennis Center, 551 Nims St.

Spirit AeroSystems Rockin’ on the River concert featuring OK Go, opening acts start at 3 p.m., OK Go takes the stage at 9:30 p.m., Kennedy Plaza Stage

8th Annual Funnel Cake Eating Contest, 3-3:30 p.m. at the Star Lumber Stage, Century II Food Court, sponsored by KQAM/KGSO

Fiesta Del Rio, 4:30-10:30 p.m. at RedGuard Stage, sponsored by Rusty Eck Ford and Radio Lobo

Kansas Lottery Second Chance Drawings, 5:45 p.m. -Star Lumber Stage , 6 p.m. Kennedy Plaza Stage

Kayak Races, 6-8 p.m., Douglas Avenue Bridge

Starlight Flotilla – 10:15 p.m. on the Arkansas River , presented by Clean Streams

Capitol Federal Fireworks Finale – Directly following the OK Go concert. The fireworks will be launched from the Douglas Avenue Bridge and between the Arkansas River and Lawrence DuMont Stadium. 103.7 KEYN will simulcast the fireworks soundtrack.