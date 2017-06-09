Riverfest wraps up Saturday with fireworks finale

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Riverfest will wrap up this weekend.
A plethora of activities is scheduled for the festival finale weekend. Some of the more popular events this weekend include four major concerts, a fireworks finale, a car show, a craft show, great river events, family activities, contests and competitions.
Friday, June 9 events:
- Blacktop Nationals judged and non-judged car and motorcycle show, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Century II Expo Hall sponsored by Midwest Ford Dealers
- Ford Display and Dyno Drag, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Century II Expo Hall
- Demo Skate Shop Exhibition, 5-7 p.m., Douglas Avenue
- Koch Presents Common: opening acts begin at 5 p.m., Common takes the stage at 9:15 p.m., Kennedy Plaza Stage
- Randy Newman, 9 p.m. and Marcia Ball, 7:30 p.m., RedGuard Stage
- Kansas Lottery – Get Your Tickets and Win, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Century II Food Court
Saturday, June 10 events:
- Riverfest Rowing Stake race, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ralph Wultz Riverside Tennis Center, 551 Nims St., presented by Wichita Rowing Association
- Riverfest Softball Tournament Co-ed Slow Pitch, 9 a.m., Westside Athletic Field – 571 N. McLean Blvd, presented by City of Wichita
- Blacktop Nationals judged and non-judged car and motorcycle show, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Century II Expo Hall sponsored by Midwest Ford Dealers
- Ford Display and Dyno Drag, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Century II Expo Hall
- Craftapalooza Vintage Market, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Century II Exhibition Hall
- Kansas Lottery – Get Your Tickets and Win, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Century II Food Court
- Hope in the Valley Horse Rides, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Cox Kids Corner
- Riverfest Kickball Tournament at 11 a.m., Westside Athletic Field – 571 N. McLean Blvd, presented by City of Wichita, Wichita Eagle and Alt 107.3
- I Bike ICT Tours: Murals and Public Art, 11 a.m. to noon, Bike Valet at Ackerman’s Backyard, sponsored by KMUW
- Human Foosball: Prelims and Finals, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Ackerman’s Backyard, sponsored by Chilton Billiards and Spas
- Riverfest Pedal Parade, noon to 1 p.m., RedGuard Stage
- Speedy Cash Golden Ticket, Noon-8 p.m., south of the Century II Food Court
- Canoe Races, 2 p.m., Ralph Wultz Riverside Tennis Center, 551 Nims St.
- Spirit AeroSystems Rockin’ on the River concert featuring OK Go, opening acts start at 3 p.m., OK Go takes the stage at 9:30 p.m., Kennedy Plaza Stage
- 8th Annual Funnel Cake Eating Contest, 3-3:30 p.m. at the Star Lumber Stage, Century II Food Court, sponsored by KQAM/KGSO
- Fiesta Del Rio, 4:30-10:30 p.m. at RedGuard Stage, sponsored by Rusty Eck Ford and Radio Lobo
- Kansas Lottery Second Chance Drawings, 5:45 p.m. -Star Lumber Stage , 6 p.m. Kennedy Plaza Stage
- Kayak Races, 6-8 p.m., Douglas Avenue Bridge
- Starlight Flotilla – 10:15 p.m. on the Arkansas River , presented by Clean Streams
- Capitol Federal Fireworks Finale – Directly following the OK Go concert. The fireworks will be launched from the Douglas Avenue Bridge and between the Arkansas River and Lawrence DuMont Stadium. 103.7 KEYN will simulcast the fireworks soundtrack.