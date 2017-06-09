Police identify woman’s body found in Central Topeka as kidnapping victim

By Brian Dulle and Matt Gasper / KSNT-TV Published:
Police on scene after body discovered in Topeka identified as kidnapping victim (KSNT photo)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified a body that was found Thursday afternoon in central Topeka.

Topeka Police responded to the area of SW 1st and Marshall just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon on a body that had been found. Police say the body has been identified as Viviana Vazquez, 33 of Topeka.

Police had been looking for Vazquez since Wednesday morning after they say she was taken against her will by 38-year-old Pedro Enriquez. They said Enriquez is Vazquez’s estranged husband. They were engaged in an argument before he took her.

Police tell KSNT News Enrique’s has ties to Mexico and may attempt to leave the United States to avoid capture. He were last seen in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser displaying Kansas license plate 057 JJU.

Anyone with information call the Topeka Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

