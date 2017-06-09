One dead after car accident in NE Wichita

By Published: Updated:
Police Tape (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has died following a car accident in northeast Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said the accident happened around 6:11 near Piatt and Murdock.

According to dispatchers, the driver was pinned in his car. When authorities arrived to the scene, the individual was not breathing and taken to the hospital where the individual later died.

Dispatchers also said a shooting in the area was reported. Authorities are treating the incident as a homicide.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s