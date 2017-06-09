One dead after car accident in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has died following a car accident in northeast Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said the accident happened around 6:11 near Piatt and Murdock.

According to dispatchers, the driver was pinned in his car. When authorities arrived to the scene, the individual was not breathing and taken to the hospital where the individual later died.

Dispatchers also said a shooting in the area was reported. Authorities are treating the incident as a homicide.

