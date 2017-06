WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – According to Sedgwick County dispatchers there has been a shooting in the 900 block of West Douglas that has left one person critically injured.

The shooting happened around 10:10 p.m.

The victim has been taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities are currently looking for a suspect.

