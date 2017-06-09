Northcentral Kansas man arrested for storage unit burglaries

LIEBENTHAL, Kan. (KSNW) — A Rush County man has been arrested after an investigation into storage unit burglaries led to a home near Liebelthal.

The man, Thomas Legleiter, 41, was arrested after Pawnee County Sheriff’s officers served a search warrant on a residence after a month-long investigation spanning several counties and found numerous items stolen from storage units.

Legleiter was arrested after Pawnee County K-9, Bodie, was used to search the home and alerted on the presence of narcotics inside one of the closets in the home. Officers found a large amount of methamphetamine inside a closet.

Sheriff Scott King, Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, said this investigation would not have been successful without the support of other agencies involved, including the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, Rush County Sheriff’s Office, Great Bend Police Department, Ellsworth Police Department, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Hays Police Department and the Ellinwood Police Department.