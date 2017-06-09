Northcentral Kansas man arrested for storage unit burglaries

KSNW-TV Published:
Items stolen from storage units in multiple counties recovered (Pawnee County Sheriff's Office photo)

LIEBENTHAL, Kan. (KSNW) — A Rush County man has been arrested after an investigation into storage unit burglaries led to a home near Liebelthal.

The man, Thomas Legleiter, 41, was arrested after Pawnee County Sheriff’s officers served a search warrant on a residence after a month-long investigation spanning several counties and found numerous items stolen from storage units.

Legleiter was arrested after Pawnee County K-9, Bodie, was used to search the home and alerted on the presence of narcotics inside one of the closets in the home. Officers found a large amount of methamphetamine inside a closet.

Sheriff Scott King, Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, said this investigation would not have been successful without the support of other agencies involved, including the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, Rush County Sheriff’s Office, Great Bend Police Department, Ellsworth Police Department, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Hays Police Department and the Ellinwood Police Department.

Items stolen from storage units in multiple counties recovered (Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office photo)

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s