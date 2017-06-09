Lexington police K-9 partners get opioid overdose medication

WLEX-TV Published:
(Photo courtesy WLEX-TV)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLEX) — Years of rising opioid abuse have forced law enforcement to take extra measures to protect their officers who come into contact with the dangerous drugs, and that protection now includes K-9 officers as well.

The overdose kits, containing a life-saving drug called Narcan, can be used if either officers or their police dogs come into contact with opioid drugs.

“We’ve had these for almost two years now. Basically it’s just and applicator that you put on to the product…and you shoot it into the nasal cavity,” said veteran officer Henry Hicks of the Lexington Police Department.

While police say they haven’t had to use the product on a K-9 so far, the medication give officers piece of mind that their partners are safe while working in the field.

