Large marijuana growing operation shut down in Barton County

KSNW-TV Published:
Grow operation busted in Barton County Thursday, June 8, 2017 (Barton County Sheriff's Office photos)

GALETIA, Kan. (KSNW) — Barton County Sheriff’s deputies served a warrant on a large marijuana grow operation near Galatia Thursday afternoon, arresting a 32-year-old man.

The search warrant was executed in the 700 block of North West 200 Road. Upon searching the residence and related property, officers located a large marijuana growing operation. The operation was both indoors and outdoors. The plants ranged in size from seedlings to mature plants. The operation consisted of irrigation and cultivation practices.

Arthur Kronenberg was arrested during Thursday’s bust. (Barton County Sheriff’s Office photo)

In excess of 1,146 cultivated marijuana plants were seized as well as cultivation supplies, irrigation and other equipment.

One subject was taken into custody at the rural location. Arrested at the scene was Arthur Kronenberg, age 32 of Olmitz. Kronenberg was booked into the Barton County jail on charges of cultivation and distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

Kronenberg is being held in lieu of $300,000 bond.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s