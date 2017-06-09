Frank Lloyd Wright celebrated with open house and tours

Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House (KSN photo / Kevin Stebral). To receive a tour, visit flwrightwichita.org.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Yesterday marked what would be Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday. What better way to celebrate the iconic architect’s life than taking a tour of one of his own creations right here in Wichita?

“We are very fortunate to have two Frank Lloyd Wright designed buildings in Wichita,” said Patrice Hein of Wichita State University.

The famous architect designed the Corbin Education Center, located on the north side of Wichita State University’s campus.

“There are Frank Lloyd Wright aficionados all over the world, who come to see this building because they go to see all the Frank Lloyd Wright sites that they can,” said Hein. “We have an open house here at Corbin Education Center every year on the Friday nearest his birthday.”

The Corbin Education Center was completed in 1964 and many of the original furnishings from Wright’s design are still in use in the classrooms and offices today.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Allen House (KSN photo / Kevin Stebral).

The Henry Allen House in College Hill is the other Frank Lloyd design that resides in Wichita.

Back in May, KSN highlighted the house that is located in historic College Hill.

To celebrate Wright’s milestone birthday, the Allen House Foundation is held a celebration in his honor Thursday night. The feedback for the celebration was so well received, it was officially sold out.

While Thursday’s event has come and gone, visitors can still schedule one of the Henry Allen House tours, including regular 90 minute tours of the home, three-hour in-depth tours and tours with a focus on the Henry Allen House art and its history.

