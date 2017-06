Back in April, Daishon Smith announced he was transferring from Wichita State. Now in June, the school where he’s transferring to is Louisiana Monroe.

Smith started games at guard early on this past season, producing double figures against teams like Michigan State and Oklahoma. But later in the season Conner Frankamp took his spot in the starting lineup, and Smith lost his starting role. He’ll have to sit out a year, then have one year of eligibility left at ULM.