Box Office Preview for June 9, 2017

“The Mummy” – Universal Pictures (PG-13)
Nick Morton is a soldier of fortune who plunders ancient sites for timeless artifacts and sells them to the highest bidder. When Nick and his partner come under attack in the Middle East, the ensuing battle accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert.

“It Comes At Night” – A24 (R)
Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, the tenuous order a man (Joel Edgerton) has established with his wife and son is put to the ultimate test with the arrival of a desperate family seeking refuge.

“Megan Leavey” – Bleecker Street (PG-13)
When young Marine Cpl. Megan Leavey (Kate Mara) is assigned to clean up the K-9 unit after a disciplinary hearing, she identifies with a particularly aggressive dog, Rex, and is given the chance to train him.

“The Hero” – The Orchard (R)
Diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, an aging actor (Sam Elliott) tries to reconcile with his estranged daughter (Krysten Ritter) while striking up a new relationship with a wild woman (Laura Prepon).

