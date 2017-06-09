Patterson named Kansas Firefighter of the Year

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City firefighter Adam Patterson was named Firefighter of the Year by the Kansas American Legion.

“I didn’t really believe it at first, so it’s a big honor to have it,” said Patterson. “I’m glad I get to represent Garden City and all the surrounding communities around here, especially Sublette that got me started.”

His career started ten years ago in high school. He has served the garden city department for the past six.

“My great grandfather was a fireman way back when and I kind of wanted to kind of carry on the family trade here.”

For him, it’s not all about battling the flames. Some of his proudest moments are when he gets to help those less fortunate.

“We got a couple programs going for smoke detectors to be able to help people who haven’t been able to afford smoke detectors.”

He also loves being able to put a smile on a kid’s face.

“They want the horn honked,” he said. “So you know as long as there’s not a lot of traffic around, we try and do that. That makes their day a little bit better.

“It’s the little things for sure.”

That side of his personality is hard to miss. His coworkers are quick to point out how outgoing he is.

“He’s always there ready to get involved,” said his boss, Chief Allen Shelton, “and he’s just an all-around very good guy. We really enjoy having him in our organization.”

Patterson doesn’t know who nominated him for the award but says his fellow Garden City firefighters are equally deserving of the honor.

“I don’t do anything anybody else doesn’t do here.”