Wichita to celebrate Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Today marks what would be Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday.

Back in May, KSN highlighted Wichita’s own Frank Lloyd Wright design, the Henry Allen House in College Hill.

The Allen House was originally built in 1918 for former Kansas governor, Henry Allen. Today, the home doubles as a museum and study center, offering regular weekly tours for the public.

To celebrate Wright’s milestone birthday, the Allen House Foundation is holding a celebration in his honor Thursday night. The feedback for the celebration was so well received, it is officially sold out.

The Celebrate Wright event includes a self-guided tour of the home, refreshments and music by ICTrio in the updated gardens. But the highlight of the event is the official first look at the newly restored Garden House on the property.

While Thursday’s event is sold out, click here to schedule one of the Henry Allen House tours, including regular 90 minute tours of the home, three-hour in-depth tours and tours with a focus on the Henry Allen House art and its history.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.