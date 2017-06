The American Athletic Conference announced team pairings for all its men’s programs on Thursday. Wichita State will play Cincinnati, UConn, SMU, Houston, Tulsa, Temple, and Central Florida at home and on the road.

Shockers will play Tulane and South Florida just at home, and they’ll play Memphis and East Carolina only on the road. This is a more competitive schedule than the Shockers got in the Missouri Valley.