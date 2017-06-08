Wichita police investigating several car break-ins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating several car break-ins overnight. Police report at least 17 cases. They were concentrated between Maple and Central from Ridge to Tyler.

Police said the suspect took change and small electronics from inside locked and unlocked cars.

“They are looking for a quick grab. Always take out valuables and change,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department.

