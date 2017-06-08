Video catches police kicking burning man

(NBC News) – Cell phone video shows a group of New Jersey police officers kicking a burning man following a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash Sunday.

The man was a bystander whose clothes caught fire after the crash

The video shows the man trying to put out the flames when officers surround him with guns drawn and then begin kicking him.

Prosecutors are continuing to investigate the video, and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident for more information.

The Jersey City mayor says he wants the officers fired.

A union representing Jersey City police officers says the officers were trying to put out the flames and get the man to safety.