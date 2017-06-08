Topeka police looking for victim and suspect in aggravated kidnapping

By Published:
Viviana Vazquez

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are looking for a 33-year-old Topeka woman who they say was taken against her will by a 38-year-old Topeka man.

The Topeka Police Department said on Tuesday they were made aware of a kidnapping that had occurred, reporting that Viviana Vazquez had been taken by Pedro Enriquez. Both Vazquez and Enriquez know each other, according to police.

Police said they were last seen leaving the 1300 block of SW Garfield Wednesday morning in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser displaying Kansas license plate 057 JJU.

Above is a photo of the victim Viviana Vazquez and below is a photo of Pedro Enriquez and the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information call the Topeka Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

