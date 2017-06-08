Tick bite eyed in toddler’s death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) – A deadly bite may be to blame for a central Indiana toddler going from perfectly healthy to dangerously sick in just one week.

Kenley Ratliff from Plainfield died Sunday. Her family suspects she was infected with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after getting bitten by a tick.

“She was the light of their life,” said family friend Monica Kirby.

Kenley spent most of her young life wearing a huge smile and sharing a bright presence.

But she spent her final days covered in tubes, in and out of the hospital. She went from healthy to dangerously sick in a week.

Family members suspect the 2-year-old died from Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, a rare, tick-borne illness that’s on the rise in Indiana.