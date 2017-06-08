Tick bite eyed in toddler’s death

WTHR-TV Published: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) – A deadly bite may be to blame for a central Indiana toddler going from perfectly healthy to dangerously sick in just one week.

Kenley Ratliff from Plainfield died Sunday. Her family suspects she was infected with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after getting bitten by a tick.

“She was the light of their life,” said family friend Monica Kirby.

Kenley spent most of her young life wearing a huge smile and sharing a bright presence.

But she spent her final days covered in tubes, in and out of the hospital. She went from healthy to dangerously sick in a week.

Family members suspect the 2-year-old died from Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, a rare, tick-borne illness that’s on the rise in Indiana.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s