Pratt man killed in Pawnee County head-on collision

ROZEL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 38-year-old Pratt man was killed in a three vehicle accident on Wednesday. It happened on K-156 just west of Rozel.

According to the highway patrol report, a Mercury and Ford pickup were westbound on K-156. The Mercury crossed the center line and struck a semi. The impact caused the semi to run head-on into a Ford pickup behind the Mercury.

The pickup was driven by Michael E. Heim of Pratt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, 48-year-old Shane M. Edenfield, was transported to a Wichita hospital. The driver of the Mercury, 16-year-old Jacob A. Rives, was transported to Pawnee Valley Community Hospital.

