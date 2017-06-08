Man said fake drugs at Bonnaroo were ‘God’s Work’

By Published:
Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee authorities say a man accused of bringing more than a thousand doses of fake drugs to the Bonnaroo music festival said he was doing “God’s Work” with the bogus substances.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department says 45-year-old David E. Brady of Albany, New York, has been charged with two counts of counterfeit controlled substances.

The Sheriff’s Department said the items he brought with him to the music festival included pills made to look ecstasy, 22 bags of fake mushrooms, about 1,000 hits of fake acid and counterfeits made to look like cocaine and black tar heroin.

Brady is being held in the Coffee County Jail. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.

A press release says he is wanted in Franklin County, Arkansas, on a felony bench warrant.

