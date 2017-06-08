Man riding lawn mower attacks officers with wrench, screwdriver

By Published: Updated:
Lonnie Farris (Courtesy: Garden City Police Dept.)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police arrested a 53-year-old man after he allegedly attacked them late Wednesday morning.

According to police, Lonnie Farris was riding his mower on the street in the 300 block of North 9th Street. Officers had prior knowledge that he had a suspended license. As officers attempted to arrest Farris, he resisted and failed to comply. During that time, Farris grabbed a screwdriver and lunged at officers in a stabbing motion striking one officer in the lower back area. He then grabbed a wrench from the mower and attempted to stab at officers with the wrench.

Farris was taken into custody and booked into the Finney County Jail. He faces charges of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, criminal threats, driving while suspended. No officers were injured.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s