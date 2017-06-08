Man riding lawn mower attacks officers with wrench, screwdriver

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police arrested a 53-year-old man after he allegedly attacked them late Wednesday morning.

According to police, Lonnie Farris was riding his mower on the street in the 300 block of North 9th Street. Officers had prior knowledge that he had a suspended license. As officers attempted to arrest Farris, he resisted and failed to comply. During that time, Farris grabbed a screwdriver and lunged at officers in a stabbing motion striking one officer in the lower back area. He then grabbed a wrench from the mower and attempted to stab at officers with the wrench.

Farris was taken into custody and booked into the Finney County Jail. He faces charges of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, criminal threats, driving while suspended. No officers were injured.

