Kobach to run for Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has launched his campaign for governor in Kansas.

The Republican was announcing his 2018 bid Thursday in Lenexa, Kansas.

WEBSITE | Kobach for Governor

The Kansas secretary of state was considered a candidate for a job in President Donald Trump’s administration. But he said he turned down positions in the White House and the Department of Homeland Security because he and his family wanted to stay in Kansas.

Kobach began advising Trump on immigration early last year during the presidential campaign and has been appointed by the president to a new commission on election fraud.

Kobach’s announcement comes just two days after Kansas legislators enacted a law rolling back income tax cuts championed by current Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. Lawmakers did so by overriding Brownback’s veto. Kobach strongly criticized the move. Kobach is also a strong abortion opponent and gun-rights advocate.

The 51-year-old has been Kansas’ secretary of state since 2011.

