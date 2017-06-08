Kelly Arnold announces considering run for Kansas Secretary of State

By Published: Updated:
Kelly Arnold announced June 8 that he is considering running for Kansas Secretary of State. Photo Courtesy Kelly Arnold for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Clerk and Kansas Republican Party Chairman Kelly Arnold announced he will consider a run for Kansas Secretary of State.  Arnold’s announcement comes on the heels of Secretary Kris Kobach’s decision to not seek re-election.

“In considering how I can make the greatest contribution to our state, I am exploring a run for Kansas Secretary of State.  As Sedgwick County Clerk, I have strong experience in providing quality, efficient service to Kansans and in supporting elections officials across the state. I look forward to listening to my fellow Kansans as I consider this office.” Arnold said.

Kelly was sworn in as Sedgwick County Clerk in January 2009 and was re-elected to his third term in 2016. Arnold is a member of the Kansas County Clerks and Election Officials Association, a network representing the clerks and elections officials in Kansas’ 105 counties. He has earned the designation of Certified Master County Clerk, from Wichita State University’s Hugo Wall School of Public Affairs.

In addition to holding elected office, Arnold serves as Vice Chairman of the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System Board and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Hillsboro State Bank. After graduating from McPherson High School, Kelly earned degrees in Business Management and Finance at Tabor College. A fifth-generation Kansan, Kelly makes his home in Wichita where he is a member of Pathway Church.

