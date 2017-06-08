Kansas lawmakers moving closer to wrapping up work on budget

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators are moving closer to wrapping up work on state budgets for each of the next two fiscal years so that they can adjourn their annual session.

The House approved a single bill with the next two annual spending blueprints for state government on a 99-23 vote Thursday evening.

The Senate already has approved its own budget legislation. Negotiators for the two chambers will draft a final version and were set to begin talks Thursday night.

The final bill is likely to authorize about $15.5 billion in spending for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and about $16 billion for the following fiscal year.

Senators have approved a 2 percent raise for most state workers during the next fiscal year. The House’s bill contains no general pay raise.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s