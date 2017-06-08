Kansas lawmakers moving closer to wrapping up work on budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators are moving closer to wrapping up work on state budgets for each of the next two fiscal years so that they can adjourn their annual session.

The House approved a single bill with the next two annual spending blueprints for state government on a 99-23 vote Thursday evening.

The Senate already has approved its own budget legislation. Negotiators for the two chambers will draft a final version and were set to begin talks Thursday night.

The final bill is likely to authorize about $15.5 billion in spending for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and about $16 billion for the following fiscal year.

Senators have approved a 2 percent raise for most state workers during the next fiscal year. The House’s bill contains no general pay raise.