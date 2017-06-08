Kansas allows for creation of ‘common consumption’ areas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas will now permit the consumption of alcohol outside of bars and restaurants in new designated districts.

Gov. Sam Brownback signed legislation Wednesday which creates “common consumption” areas.

Topeka leaders have been working to create the districts since 2008, with the hopes that it will add entertainment possibilities to the area.

Vince Frye, who leads Downtown Topeka Inc., says the permanent districts will assist groups that currently apply for a permit every time they host an event.

Mike Morse, of KS Commercial, says he hopes to create districts in the downtown area and the arts district. The Topeka City Council will need to approve such plans.

