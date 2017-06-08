Investigators, family mark Adam Joseph Herrman’s 30th birthday

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been nearly 18 years since Adam Joseph Herrman went missing from his Towanda home, allegedly following a conflict with his adoptive parents who did not report him missing until 2008.

Thursday marked Herrman’s 30th birthday, a milestone worth celebrating according to Butler County Sheriff’s Office who has overseen the investigation into his disappearance.

“Somebody out there knows what happened. We are just hoping that that someone will step forward and help lead us to where Adam is,” Sgt. Bob Albert with Butler County Sheriff’s office said, “the ultimate turnout for this case would be to get a phone call from Adam and that he’s okay. Being realistic about it, we hope that somebody can lead us to him so we can bring him home to his remaining family.”

The department investigates every tip and lead that comes through, which they tend to see an increase in when age-advanced photos of Herrman are released. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children puts out the photos, which they try to update every five years meaning Herrman is due for a new one soon.

“We tend to have an increase in calls, saying that he looks like someone they know and of course we check out all of those leads, some of those leads are some that we’ve already checked into,” Albert said.

Upon his disappearance, law enforcement dug up his adoptive parents’ trailer home, combed the Whitewater river and used dogs to try to track his scent to no avail. Investigators and family remain hopeful for a resolution.

Herrman’s sister Tiffany said the following in a statement to KSN News, “On this day I would like to remember my brother’s 30th birthday by asking the public to help us close this case. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Butler County Sheriff’s Office. You are not forgotten!”

Butler County Sheriff’s Office maintains reward money with those who have information on Herrman’s disappearance or whereabouts. If you have information, please call 316-322-4257, CRIME TIPS at 1-866-484-5924 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children 24-hour Hotline at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).