“HOT CARS” act aimed at protecting kids

NBC News Published:

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – Child safety advocates and members of Congress joined forces Wednesday to introduce bipartisan legislation aimed preventing hot car deaths.

It’s called the Helping Overcome Trauma for Children Alone in Rear Seats (HOT CARS) Act of 2017.

“It’s not about politics, it’s not about who is right or wrong. It is about safety,” says Janette Fennell, founder and president of KidsAndCars.org.

The bill would require car manufacturers to include technology in new cars that would remind drivers of occupants in the passenger seats once the car is shut off.

The technology is proven and already exists. General Motors is currently offering the “Rear Seat Reminder” in several of its 2017 models.

Other apps and safety devices currently on the market help caregivers remember their precious cargo, but this act would require the Secretary of Transportation to issue a rule requiring all new passenger vehicles be equipped with an alert system.

Since 1990, there have been over 800 child related hot car deaths.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s