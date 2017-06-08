Fredonia man arrested for first degree murder

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Fredonia Police Department have arrested a Fredonia man for his alleged involvement in a homicide Thursday morning.

According to the KBI, at approximately 10:00 a.m. Thursday the KBI was asked by the Fredonia Police Department to assist in investigating a suspected homicide.

The initial investigation indicates 50-year-old Eddie Cohee was murdered at his residence at 613 Jackson St. in Fredonia sometime Thursday morning. Officers from the Fredonia Police Department arrived at the residence at approximately 9:30 a.m. to perform a welfare check and found Cohee deceased. Authorities believe Cohee suffered from blunt force trauma. The autopsy is currently pending.

Sean Cohee, 25, of Fredonia, was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail at approximately 11:00 a.m. today for first degree murder. He is the victim’s son.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation. The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further has been released at this time.

