Crews respond to apartment fire in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews responded to an apartment fire near 13th and Fairview 7:40 Thursday.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the apartment. At least one person is being treated for smoke inhalation. Crews had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

