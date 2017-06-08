Approximately ten cars burglarized in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Officers of the Garden City Police Department were dispatched to the area of 2100 Cherokee Road after a report was made of suspicious persons looking into vehicles pared in the area.

According to Garden City Police Captain Randy Ralston, officers located multiple vehicles with partially open car doors and items missing from the vehicles.

A witness was able to provide a description of one of the suspects.

After checking the area, officers located two suspects matching the description given by the witness inside a Burger King on East Kansas Avenue.

Saber Husien, 17, and Devin Hahn, 19, allegedly walked the streets and entered approximately ten vehicles with unlocked doors and took items from the vehicles. Evidence belonging to victims of the burglaries was found in the Burger King.

Both Husien and Hahn were arrested. They could face charges of interference with a law enforcement officer and auto burglary.

The Garden City Police Department would like to remind people to lock their vehicles and take valuables inside or lock them in the trunk and keep them out of plain sight.