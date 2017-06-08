Amtrak train to make inspection trip through Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The BNSF Railway and Amtrak will operate a special inspection trip between Oklahoma City and Kansas City through Wichita on Friday. Officials said this is the next step in restoring passenger rail service between Oklahoma City and Kansas City.

The trip will start out of Oklahoma City and end at Kansas City Union Station in the afternoon.

The public is encouraged to welcome the Amtrak train when it arrives and show support for a return of service to Wichita. The train is expected to arrive around 11:45 a.m. and will depart Union Station before 12:30 p.m.

