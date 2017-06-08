Amtrak train to make inspection trip through Wichita

By Published: Updated:
Amtrak Train (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The BNSF Railway and Amtrak will operate a special inspection trip between Oklahoma City and Kansas City through Wichita on Friday. Officials said this is the next step in restoring passenger rail service between Oklahoma City and Kansas City.

The trip will start out of Oklahoma City and end at Kansas City Union Station in the afternoon.

The public is encouraged to welcome the Amtrak train when it arrives and show support for a return of service to Wichita. The train is expected to arrive around 11:45 a.m. and will depart Union Station before 12:30 p.m.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s