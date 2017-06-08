ALDI set to remodel six Wichita stores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – ALDI is planning to remodel six stores in the Wichita area by the end of 2019.

According to a spokesperson for ALDI, the project would cost $9 million.

The investment is part of the company’s nationwide $1.6 billion store remodel plan and includes the new ALDI store located at 765 N. Maize Road.

According to a press release distributed by ALDI, the nationwide project will deliver on customers’ desire for a modern and convenient shopping experience with a focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections.

“With this significant investment in our stores, what we’re really doing is continuing to invest in ALDI customers,’ said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI. “We’re continuing to expand our fresh offerings, which means we need to provide more space for produce, meat, and bakery items. We’ve also made a number of improvements to our products – such as removing added MSG, certified synthetic colors and partially hydrogenated oils from all of our ALDI exclusive brand foods. But on thing that hasn’t changed is that our customers still save money on the groceries they buy the most.”