ACLU opening branch in Wichita

By Published: Updated:
ACLU Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is opening a branch in Wichita.

The ACLU has had a chapter in the air capital but never a branch office. Now, that office will be housed in the Garvey Building.

The organization has been working for some time to raise money to open the branch in Wichita.

The branch will mainly be focused on the organization’s Smart Justice Agenda.

“We will be trying to work with the district attorney to increase the use of diversion which we feel keeps people in the community and preserves families,” said Djuan Wash with the ACLU.

Wash said they will also be working to reduce sentencing for non-violent drug crimes and improve re-entry for people who have completed their prison sentences.

