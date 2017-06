Several members of the 2008 Kansas team, who won a national championship, returned to Lawrence for the 2017 Rockchalk Roundball Classic.

The event raised money for families with children who have cancer. Cole Aldrich, Mario Chalmers, Ben McLemore, Tyshawn Taylor, Perry Ellis, Jeff Withey, and Sherron Collins and many others played the game in the town where they made some incredible memories, as well as helping out families in need.