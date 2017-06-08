2 injured from ammonia leak at Tyson Food plant

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – South Hutchinson authorities say two contract workers were injured after anhydrous ammonia leaked at a Tyson Food plant in South Hutchinson.

Police Chief Scott Jones says one of the workers was treated at the scene after the leak on Thursday morning. The other was taken to a hospital. That person’s condition was not immediately released.

The plant’s employees were evacuated until the leak was contained.

The plant, which produces pepperoni, precooked hamburger, sausage crumbles and meatballs, uses anhydrous ammonia as a refrigerant.

Tyson officials thanked response teams who helped control the leak.

The Hutchinson News reports Tyson Food paid a $3.95 million civil penalty in April 2013 for eight incidents between 2006 and 2010 involving accidental releases of ammonia. An October 2006 accident in South Hutchinson killed plant worker.

