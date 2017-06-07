Wright charged with first degree murder in death of Reyona Caldwell

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dane Wright, the suspect arrested on suspicion of first degree murder in connection with a woman found dad in the basement of a burning home was in court today.

A judge charged Wright with first degree murder, arson and three counts of endangering a child.

Officials say Wright beat Reyona Caldwell to death Friday at her home on Ash Street.

Wright’s bond has been set at $500,000. He will be back in court on June 21.

