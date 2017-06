ATLANTA, Ga. (WXIA) – A woman leaving an Atlanta grocery store was caught off-guard after a man jumped on her car and stomped her windshield.

The woman told police she was leaving the Kroger supermarket when a man jumped on the hood of her Hyundai Sonata and kicked the windshield several times until it shattered. Then, he ran away.

The woman drove away from the scene and called police.

The incident was captured by the woman’s dashcam, which police hope will help them find the attacker.