Riverfest holds Military Salute Day

By Published: Updated:
Riverfest 2017 (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Riverfest continues this week with events for all ages and interests, which are included with a $10 admission button for adults or $5 button for kids ages 6 to 12. Here are the events for today.

EVENTS FOR WEDNESDAY, June 7: Military Salute Day
We invite all military members to join us for free admission to the festival on Wednesday. Simply present your military ID at any gate.

  • 1 Million Cups, 8:30-10 a.m., Century II Food Court
  • CNH Industrial Buckaroo Buckarette Rodeo, 5-8:30 p.m. at Cox Kids Corner
  • Wet n’ Wild Dance Party featuring Less Than Jake, 5:30-10 p.m., Kennedy Plaza Stage
  • Darryl Worley, 5:15-10 p.m. at RedGuard Stage, sponsored by Aero Plains Brewing
  •  Riverfest Paddleboat Races, 6-7 p.m. at Cox Kids Corner
  • Portrait with the Admiral, 7-8 p.m. at Kennedy Plaza
  • Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Social, 6:30-8 p.m. at Douglas and Water streets
  • Military Salute, 8-8:30 p.m., RedGuard Stage

Riverfest’s events and attractions are outlined on wichitariverfest.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s