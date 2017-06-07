Riverfest holds Military Salute Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Riverfest continues this week with events for all ages and interests, which are included with a $10 admission button for adults or $5 button for kids ages 6 to 12. Here are the events for today.
EVENTS FOR WEDNESDAY, June 7: Military Salute Day
We invite all military members to join us for free admission to the festival on Wednesday. Simply present your military ID at any gate.
- 1 Million Cups, 8:30-10 a.m., Century II Food Court
- CNH Industrial Buckaroo Buckarette Rodeo, 5-8:30 p.m. at Cox Kids Corner
- Wet n’ Wild Dance Party featuring Less Than Jake, 5:30-10 p.m., Kennedy Plaza Stage
- Darryl Worley, 5:15-10 p.m. at RedGuard Stage, sponsored by Aero Plains Brewing
- Riverfest Paddleboat Races, 6-7 p.m. at Cox Kids Corner
- Portrait with the Admiral, 7-8 p.m. at Kennedy Plaza
- Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Social, 6:30-8 p.m. at Douglas and Water streets
- Military Salute, 8-8:30 p.m., RedGuard Stage
Riverfest’s events and attractions are outlined on wichitariverfest.com.
