Police: Three Wichita businesses robbed Tuesday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said three businesses were robbed Tuesday night.

One happened at the Five Guys restaurant in the 1000 block of East Douglas around 11 p.m. A 27-year-old employee was taking out the trash when a man pointed a gun and demanded money. Property was taken from several employees and the business. The suspect fled.

Shortly before, the Taco Grande in the 2200 block of South Seneca was robbed. A 17-year-old employee was inside the business cleaning when an armed man came in and demanded money. The suspect fled on foot. The suspect in both restaurant robberies was wearing a dark blue hoodie and black pants.

At 7 p.m., the Preso gas station in the 500 block of North Seneca reported that a Hispanic woman entered the store and demanded money. The suspect was seen getting into a stolen Nissan Versa with Kansas tags 463 HZB.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or detectives at 268-4407.

