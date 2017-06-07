Maize police searching for missing woman

By Published: Updated:
Kendra Leigh Nystrom.

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – Maize police are searching for Kendra Leigh Nystrom. She was last seen May 4 when she left her parents home in the 12000 block of W. 29th Street North.

Nystrom has not been heard from since. She was on foot at the time and had her dog with her. Her family and friends are worried and concerned for her welfare. Anyone having contact with Kendra or knows of her whereabouts, please contact the Maize Police Department at 316-722-1433.

Kendra is 30 years old, 5 feet 4inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds and has the initials “R.J.” tattooed on her left ring finger.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s