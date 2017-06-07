Maize police searching for missing woman

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – Maize police are searching for Kendra Leigh Nystrom. She was last seen May 4 when she left her parents home in the 12000 block of W. 29th Street North.

Nystrom has not been heard from since. She was on foot at the time and had her dog with her. Her family and friends are worried and concerned for her welfare. Anyone having contact with Kendra or knows of her whereabouts, please contact the Maize Police Department at 316-722-1433.

Kendra is 30 years old, 5 feet 4inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds and has the initials “R.J.” tattooed on her left ring finger.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.