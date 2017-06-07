Liberal man dies after being run over by a car

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – Liberal police said a 62-year-old man died after a car he was working on rolled over him. It happened Tuesday evening in the 500 block of Missouri Avenue.

Responding officers found the man under the car on the side of the street.

The Liberal Fire Department used equipment to lift the car so the man could be removed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the man was working underneath the car when it rolled over him. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

