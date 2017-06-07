KU Athletics budget will increase to $93.3 million next year

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – University of Kansas Athletics expects its budget to increase about 3.5 percent to $93.3 million for fiscal year 2018.

The Kansas Athletics Inc. board approved the proposed budget on Tuesday.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Kansas Athletics CFO Pat Kaufman told the board the increase could be mostly attributed to an anticipated “modest” increase in revenues from ticket sales for all sports, along with donations.

KU Athletics also receives revenue from disbursements, including NCAA and Big 12 revenues.

Kaufman said an area of focus will be coaching salaries, which are low compared with peer institutions. He says the goal is to raise salaries to the middle or top-third of peers.

Kansas Athletics manages and oversees intercollegiate athletics for the university but the two entities have separate budgets.