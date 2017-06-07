Kansas man convicted of rape located in Mexico

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A United Sates Marshals Service investigation has led to the arrest of 31-year-old Jeffrey Dane Swindler of Kansas.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, authorities worked in coordination with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Customs and Border Protection officers, and Mexican authorities.

Swindler was wanted for aggravated failure to appear for sentencing on a rape charge, and failure to register as a sex offender. On May 9, 2014, Swindler removed his GPS monitoring device and fled Kansas to avoid sentencing.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in August of 2014. Information was developed that Swindler was most likely residing in the country of Mexico. Swindler was located in Monterrey, Mexico with the help of Mexican authorities. Swindler was taken into custody without incident. He is currently in the Webb County Jail in Texas awaiting extradition back to Kansas.

“This is a great example of persistence and great collaborative work to arrest a dangerous sex offender,” said Ron Miller, United States Marshal for the District of Kansas.