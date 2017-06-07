Kansas hog farm fire burns worker, kills thousands of pigs

By Published: Updated:
Fire (KSN file photo)

LONG ISLAND, Kan. (AP) – A fire at a north-central Kansas hog farm has injured a worker and killed 9,000 animals.

Phillips County sheriff’s deputy Pat Hewitt says the fire started about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday at a barn for sows and piglets at Husky Hogs in Long Island. The fire spread to two other farrowing barns before being controlled about two hours later.

Hewitt says the injured worker is hospitalized in Wichita with arm and leg burns not considered life-threatening.

The fire’s cause wasn’t clear. The Kansas State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating.

Husky Hogs’ Julia Nelson told The Associated Press the blaze killed about 2,000 sows and 7,000 piglets, though roughly 4,500 sows were spared.

Nelson calls it a tragedy, and that “we did what we could to save everything we could.”

The loss is estimated at several million.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s