Deaf singer earns Simon’s golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent

A singer who lost her hearing when she was 18 years old showed why you should never give up on your dreams.

Mandy Harvey lost her hearing when she was 18 due to a connective tissue disorder.

“Basically, I got sick and my nerves deteriorated,” Mandy told the judges. “I left music after I lost my hearing and then figured out how to get back into singing with muscle memory, using visual tuners and trusting my pitch.”

Mandy wowed the judges by singing an original composition called ‘Try.”

After the song was over, Mandy received a standing ovation from the crowd.

“Mandy, I don’t think you’re going to need a translator for this,” said judge Simon Cowell as he pressed the golden buzzer. “That was incredible. I’ve done this a long time. That was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen and heard.”

Each judge is allotted one golden buzzer to use during the audition rounds. Pressing the buzzer sends the contestant straight to the live rounds.

Last week, Mel B. used her golden buzzer to pass through a 12-year-old ventriloquist from Oklahoma City.

Learn more about Mandy here: