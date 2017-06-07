Brownback says tax hike bad long-term for Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Republican Gov. Sam Brownback says the income tax increases legislators enacted over his veto will be bad for the long-term health of the state’s economy.

The governor said during a news conference Wednesday that he believes the increases will slow job growth and discourage companies from moving to Kansas.

Legislators repudiated past income tax cuts championed by Brownback in passing a measure that is expected to raise $1.2 billion over two years. It increases income tax rates and ends an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.

Brownback said the debate became too much about him.

The governor refused to take questions after making his statement.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million, and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that its education funding is inadequate.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.